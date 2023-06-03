The new details that emerged on the relationship between Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello, he made fun of her

On the evening of Friday 2 June, the program Fourth Degreewhich is broadcast on Rete 4, dealt with the case of Julia Tramontano and it is precisely here that new details have emerged. The correspondent also spoke of the relationship between the two boyfriends, which, contrary to what they showed, was not very beautiful.

Alexander Impagnetiello he is 30 years old and has been working as a barman in some of the most fashionable clubs in Milan for some time now. He was very well known for this very reason.

Giulia, on the other hand, has accomplished 29 years old last May 2 and from the province of Naples, she had moved to the North. During the Covid the two met and in a short time they also decided to go to cohabitin an apartment in Senago.

They showed up on social media happy and in love, but the reality behind their relationship was quite different. From what the correspondent of Fourth Degreeamong them were many problems.

Alessandro made fun of Giulia for hers Neapolitan origins. Furthermore, he almost “forced” her to support Juve instead of Naples and always made them sing the anthem of his northern team.

From what the journalist said, even the parents of the 29-year-old are not they loved very boyfriend. Because of her attitude, they believed him overconfident and he didn’t even like how it is it entailed.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old lost her life at the hands of her son’s father who she was carrying on her lap, on the evening of Saturday 27 May. Shortly before he had had a meeting with theother girl of man.

However, once she returned, Alessandro was at home. From his story, at the end of the quarrel he committed the crime. However, before admitting her faults, she made everyone believe the 29-year-old she was voluntarily removed.

Unfortunately only 5 days later, when the agents managed to frame him, he decided to confess his guilt. Also making the woman’s body found, who was also carrying their child. Now he is in arrest and only further investigations will shed light on the matter.