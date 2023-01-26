Seeing the danger coming from a distance is so nice. There are new Nürburgring works for that.

Driving around the Nürburgring is a fun pastime and something many petrolheads have on the bucket list. But for many petrolheads, that often stays with games. Simply for (well thought-out) security reasons. Car insurance companies are not keen on giving you cover on the ‘Ring, and for good reason. If things go wrong, it will soon cost serious bucks. Your own damage, the damage to the possible opponent, the damage to the track. And oh yes, you also want to go home..

Even leisurely driving on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with tourist fahren is not without risk. After all, you are not alone on the road and unfortunately there are regular idiots who think they are Max Verstappen.

Fortunately, there are regular marshals along the track to warn you with flags. Before you go for a round it’s good to know what those flags mean in the first place, as this is an important part of the safety of you and others on the ‘Ring.

But it can always be safer. The Nürburgring Nordschleife has many blind bends, so the danger is sometimes in a place where you don’t expect it. The Nürburgring is making an investment of millions to increase safety.

Nurburgring works

The next few years pumps the Nürburgring 11 million euros in making the 21 kilometer stretch of asphalt safer. This is a piece of digitization of the infrastructure. Using camera technology and artificial intelligence, the complete Nordschleife is mapped and the entire 21 kilometers can be monitored. In addition, LED panels will be placed along the track to warn you of an upcoming situation.

The work must be completed from the 2025 season. From that year, visitors to the Nordschleife can benefit from the new safety measures. Work on the Nürburgring started this winter. With all these measures it is a lot more relaxed to drive your own car on the Nordschleife. Safety before everything!

