In view of the imminent launch of the remake of Dead Spacethe EA Motive team presented the accessibility options created especially for this remake, from the ever-popular customizable subtitles to a unique “spoiler” function that warns the player when a violent scene is about to occur that might disturb the more impressionable viewers.

In the post published on the official EA website, the developers explained in detail the main accessibility options, which we have listed below. Among these we find aim assist, customizable controls to the point that you can basically overcome the QTEs with the press of a single key and narrated game menus.

Menu options : Menus can be narrated, with adjustable narration volume.

: Menus can be narrated, with adjustable narration volume. Color blindness mode : Predefined color adjustments support protanopia (weak red distinction), deuteranopia (weak green distinction), and tritanopia (weak blue distinction), and color contrast levels can be adjusted.

: Predefined color adjustments support protanopia (weak red distinction), deuteranopia (weak green distinction), and tritanopia (weak blue distinction), and color contrast levels can be adjusted. Customizing controls : The game allows you to complete quick timed events with a single button press, toggle between toggle shooting, aiming and map zoom controls, and switch controls to close audio and video logs with a tap rather than a long press the button. Also, each command can be remapped to a different button.

: The game allows you to complete quick timed events with a single button press, toggle between toggle shooting, aiming and map zoom controls, and switch controls to close audio and video logs with a tap rather than a long press the button. Also, each command can be remapped to a different button. Aim assist : When aim assist is active, friction can be activated, which slows camera movement when the target laser is close to an enemy. It is also possible to choose to regulate the duration of the view on an enemy when hitting them, and also to deactivate this “magnetism” completely.

: When aim assist is active, friction can be activated, which slows camera movement when the target laser is close to an enemy. It is also possible to choose to regulate the duration of the view on an enemy when hitting them, and also to deactivate this “magnetism” completely. User interface : You can disable the Telekinesis symbol when aiming, or activate a permanent dot on the screen which may improve some people’s experience with the game view.

: You can disable the Telekinesis symbol when aiming, or activate a permanent dot on the screen which may improve some people’s experience with the game view. Movement : The floating effect of the main menu can be turned off and it is also possible to turn off the camera movement.

: The floating effect of the main menu can be turned off and it is also possible to turn off the camera movement. Subtitles: Not only can you turn subtitles on or off, but you can also adjust the font size, turn on uppercase, invert text and background colors, adjust background opacity, show or hide the speaker’s name and choose whether to show that name in a different color than the rest of the text.

As mentioned in the opening, the Dead Space remake also includes a function that brings up a pop-up in the upper right corner of the screen which warn the player the imminent occurrence of a disturbing scene, complete with a brief description. If this is not enough, it is also possible to completely “deactivate” the offending sequence by hiding it behind a visual effect.

“The first option warns you in advance of potentially disturbing scenes by showing an unobtrusive pop-up with a brief description of the type of scene you are about to experience, or which is contained in an audio or video log before playback”, says Christian Cimon, Lead Senior Experience Designer at EA Motive. “The other option actually hides the scene behind an effect. You’ll hear the audio, but the scene will be hidden behind a gradient effect until it’s finished.”

In the first image below we can see Dead Space’s “warning function” warning the player of a “scene that contains a self-inflicted death”. In the second one, however, we see the same scene but with the filter with the previously mentioned gradient effect activated.

We remind you that Dead Space Remake will be available from tomorrow, January 27, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review.