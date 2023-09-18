After several months, fishermen from the Santa Maria Bay They set sail this Monday to catch shrimp amid much uncertainty, but also with the hope of achieving good production, after the ban was lifted that day.

According to Everardo Sánchez Mondaca, president of the Los Bárbaros Fishing Cooperatives, from Playa Colorada, this year there is not much chance that it will be a good shrimp catch because the crustacean is smaller and therefore will not have a price.

“It’s a big dilemma because we’ve been trying to figure it out and don’t think there is much like other years because others say there is, let’s see what happens, but the problem is the size,” he highlighted.

He expressed that they expect an uncertain outlook because when the ban Yes, there will be a tide, but it will only be two days, since later they will have to stop for 3 more days because there will be a neap tide, which means that there will be no current and it will not allow the capture of the crustacean.

Finally, he pointed out that they are waiting, however, he assured they don’t lose hope that it will be a good year despite all the challenges that they are apparently facing and will have to face.