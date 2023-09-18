Fake Show – Be wary of imitations: Max Giusti’s new program on Rai 2. Cast, previews, guests, games, comedians, how many episodes, streaming

This evening, 18 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2 with Max Giusti, Fake Show – Beware of imitations, the Roman comedian’s new program with many guests and games, will be broadcast. Each episode of Fake Show – Beware of imitations will host some characters from the world of entertainment who will play with the host by competing in individual, couple or group tests based on imitations of famous people, but also of objects, noises, sounds, dances and more Still. Below are all the previews.

Previews, cast, games, comedians

Fake Show is an innovative and original format that celebrates the fun world of imitations. Hosted by Max Giusti, each episode will feature famous showbiz personalities who will compete in individual, couple or group tests based on imitations. However, it will not just be about imitating famous people, but also about reproducing objects, noises, sounds, dances and much more.

Accompanying Max Giusti will also be a slightly crazy version of Artificial Intelligence, an unpredictable generator of many situations. And guests of all the episodes will be Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta. There are five episodes in total, every Monday from 18 September.

During each episode, there will be moments of entertainment, with the participation of lookalikes and characters who will bring their “author’s fakes” to the stage and, furthermore, some of the most talented Italian imitators will be the protagonists, in the role of the most famous characters from the world of entertainment. There will therefore be lookalikes and imitators who will bring their “author’s fakes” to the stage.

One of the fixed columns will be dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. The AI, surprisingly, will animate the studio by re-proposing the scenography of a television program and the guests called to play will have to interact with the professional imitators who will impersonate, from time to time, the host of the program. Guests of the first appointment, in addition to Francesca Manzini and Claudio Lauretta, will be: Filippo Bisciglia, Rossella Brescia, Valeria Graci, Peppe Iodice, Luca and Andrea dei Panpers.

Another challenge that awaits them will be “Can you hear this voice”. During this test, the guests will find themselves with their backs in the studio and will have to listen to some musical pieces, trying to guess whether the performer is the original one or an imitator, without however being able to see who is singing. Among other moments of the show, there will also be a space dedicated to “FakeStar”. In this part of the program, guests will be involved together with imitators and lookalikes of famous people, including international ones. It will be fun to see how the imitators will test themselves and try to convince everyone that they are the real stars. Finally there will be the “Fakenomeni”, a series of eccentric characters who will perform original and unconventional imitations.

There will also be incursions by Maurizio Di Girolamo and Gennaro Calabrese, with their imitations, including that of Roberto Benigni and Flavio Insinna, and there will be a space dedicated to “Fake News” with Vincenzo Albano, who will comment on some news .

Fake Show: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Fake Show – Beware of imitations, the new Rai 2 program hosted by Max Giusti? There are five episodes, every Monday at 9.20pm from 18 September.

First episode: 18 September 2023

Second episode: September 25, 2023

Third episode: October 2, 2023

Fourth episode: October 9, 2023

Fifth episode: October 16, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fake Show live on TV and streaming? Prime time appointment at 9.20pm on Rai 2 hosted by Max Giusti. Appointment every Monday for five weeks. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.