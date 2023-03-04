In this direction, Beijing strikes in every direction across the continents of the world to strengthen its relations with countries far from the continents of Europe and North America, and to spread its agricultural and technological investments abroad to protect its food and industrial security, exports and imports, in addition to domestic sufficiency; To survive any penalties imposed on her by her opponents.

Prepare in the army

Militarily, China has been preparing in recent years, and at an increasing rate since the Taiwan crisis that erupted in August 2022, for any possible confrontation with the United States through several parallel tracks:

The continuous training of its soldiers to simulate the expected war in Taiwan, through massive, unprecedented maneuvers; This is to shorten the war as much as possible.

It continues to build its huge arsenal by providing it with more squadrons of drones, whether reconnaissance planes or planes that carry out deadly attacks on military sites.

China has spent huge sums of money to develop hypersonic missiles with a speed of 20 times the speed of sound, capable of reaching the United States of America.

The new Chinese missiles can fly to several miles in a few seconds, and have the ability to launch surprise attacks within minutes, which would change the “rules of the game” for wars.

China is estimated to have 350 nuclear warheads, including 204 long-range missiles launched from land launchers, 48 ​​on submarines, and 20 “gravity bombs” dropped from aircraft.

Beijing has a human capacity capable of carrying weapons of up to 700 million people, while the number of army personnel is estimated at two million, amid a Chinese plan to encourage the population to have more children.

Increased self-sufficiency

The impact of economic sanctions as a weapon of war was greatly demonstrated in the Ukraine war. As a result of the United States, most of the European Union countries, Britain and their allies joining forces in applying those sanctions against Russia; It is no longer just sanctions between two countries.

Among the most famous sanctions that those countries rushed to paralyze the Moscow economy with was the withdrawal of a thousand companies operating in many fields from the Russian market within one year, the suspension of the “MasterCard” system in Russia, the imposition of sanctions on 80% of Russian banks, and the imposition of restrictions on exports and imports. .

With China aware of the sectors targeted by the sanctions to hit the bones of the Russian economy, it prepared for what is coming vigorously, including:

Banking, China tended to agree with many countries on trade exchange in the local currency, the Chinese yuan. To reduce dependence on the US dollar.

It sought to use international exchange systems other than the American ones, including the MasterCard.

Its dependence on local production and its increasingly dispensed with products controlled by state companies in Europe or the United States, as it does in the areas of cars, telephones, electronic devices, clothing, and even restaurants, have magnified it.

According to official statistics, the Chinese market and domestic production have begun to recover from the wave of closures that hit it due to the Corona virus, and exports have returned to what they were before 2020.

Food insurance

China has agricultural investments all over the world, including in the United States, where it currently owns 3 million acres of agricultural land.

To a greater extent, its agricultural investments spread in Africa and other regions, to secure huge stocks of grain to provide it with relief in the event of any war.