With two goals from striker Tiquinho Soares, Botafogo defeated Corinthians 3-0, on Thursday night (11) at the Nilton Santos stadium, and reassumed the leadership of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After beating Timão, Glorioso reached 15 points, two more than Palmeiras, who thrashed Grêmio 4-1 last Wednesday (10).

Corinthians, who had the brilliance of goalkeeper Cássio not to lose by a more elastic score, ends the 5th round of the competition in 16th place with four points.

Botafogo had no great difficulties in imposing itself against the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who showed great difficulty in creating attacking moves. And Glorioso opened the scoring early, in the 11th minute of the first half, when Tiquinho Soares took advantage of the ball that was left in the area, after Cuesta finished with his head on the crossbar, to score the first goal.

Tiquinho scored again, to isolate himself in the Brazilian artillery (with five goals), in the 18th minute of the final stage in penalty kick. The third came in the 36th minute, after a quick counterattack that culminated in a pass from Segovia to Eduardo, who hit the ball with style to overcome goalkeeper Cássio.

Draw at Couto Pereira

Another carioca giant to enter the field this Thursday was Vasco, which was 1 to 1 with Coritiba in a match played at Couto Pereira. After the result, Cruzmaltino reaches the fourth match without a victory (after three matches and a defeat), moving to 13th place with six points.

Coxa, which remains in second place with just two points, took the lead with a goal by Zé Roberto just before the break. But the team from São Januário managed to equalize in the 34th minute of the final stage with Erick Marcus.

0-0 at Castelao

The third match of the day, between Fortaleza and São Paulo, ended with an equality of 0 to 0. This result left the team from Ceará in 6th place with nine points, one more than Tricolor do Morumbi, which occupies the 7th position.

