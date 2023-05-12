Immediately after the verdict, Trump’s legal team had already declared on Tuesday that it would appeal against the verdict, in which it was ordered to pay about $ 5 million (4.6 million euros) in damages to the victim.

Carroll, 79, says Trump raped her in a New York City department store fitting room in the mid-1990s. He then allegedly damaged her reputation by claiming that she made up the story. The jury did not find rape proven, but sexual abuse and libel did. Trump is also guilty of violence, according to the jury.

The writer said earlier Thursday that she is considering starting a new lawsuit against the former president, because he again spoke negatively about her during a meeting broadcast on CNN on Wednesday. He called Carroll “disturbed” and again stated that she made up the whole story. Opposite The New York Times Carroll declared the statements “disgusting, nasty, depraved and harmful.”

