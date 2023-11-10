Bundeswehr special funds are just the first step
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: November 10, 2023, 9:21 a.mSplitFederal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a capability demonstration by the Territorial Disposal Group...
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: November 10, 2023, 9:21 a.mSplitFederal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a capability demonstration by the Territorial Disposal Group...
Al Shifa, Gaza City's largest hospital, is among those targeted; the external area of the hospital had already been hit...
According to the US Department of Justice, Apple illegally favored immigrants in its recruitment.A technology company Apple and the U.S....
HS follows the day of the funeral moment by moment in the Helsinki Cathedral, along the route of the funeral...
The beaked hedgehog species in question is named after the British nature documentarian David Attenborough. There have been no sightings...
Borman led the first manned mission around the Moon and broke a record by spending 14 consecutive days in space...