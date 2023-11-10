San Martino summer postponed by a few days. In fact, according to the weather forecast for today and tomorrow, it continues the phase of bad weather in Italy with a weekend that promises to be autumn to all effects. Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, predicts the arrival of a cyclone that will bring rain from the Atlantic Ocean towards Italy for tomorrow, November 11th.

In fact, more bad weather is expected in the next few hours: let’s pay attentionthe rains that will hit most of the flooded areas of the last few days, maximum caution for the snow at low altitudes (up to 1000 meters in the Alps and up to 1500 meters in the northern Apennines) and the intense wind from Libeccio towards the Centre-South. In short, the bad weather will hit a large part of the country and will be associated with yet another Atlantic disturbance.

On Saturday 11 November, as mentioned, there will not be the Summer of San Martino (which lasts 3 days and a little) indeed we will find some rain with the Cyclone moving towards the south: in the morning it will rain across the entire Tyrrhenian belt and in the extreme North-East; from the afternoon the phenomena will temporarily leave the Centre-North and sunny spells will also appear in the South.

Finally, on Sunday 12th, the last disturbance of a very long train of unstable fronts will arrive: rains of Atlantic origin will continue to wet Sardinia, Lazio, Abruzzo and the whole of the South with at times intense phenomena. However, with the start of the new week, the weather could have a surprise in store for us.

From Monday 13 November the sun will return ‘for 3 days and a little’: so here’s the surprise, the San Martino Summer will arrive albeit late. To confirm the proverb, and to thank the Bishop of Tours again for the loving gesture, the sun and the Summer of Saint Martin must arrive by the 15th of the month; despite the incessant rains of the last period, the famous saying will therefore be confirmed again this year starting from Monday: better late than never.

IN DETAIL

Friday 10th. In the north: residual rain in the morning, then sunshine everywhere. In the center: unstable with more rain in Tuscany and Lazio. In the south: heavy showers in Campania and Tyrrhenian Calabria.

Saturday 11. In the north: sunny. In the centre: isolated rainfall in the Apennines between Umbria and Lazio. In the south: more rain, especially in the morning, on the Tyrrhenian coasts.

Sunday 12th. In the north: irregular clouds. In the center: scattered rain possible everywhere. In the south: scattered showers at times intense.

Trend: start of the new week more stable and warm with the San Martino Summer.