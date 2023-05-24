Getting older often means moving slower than before or feeling tired faster. In some cases, older people become very weak and even have difficulty doing daily activities. This health condition is called “asthenia.”

And a new study revealed that certain fruits have proven to reduce the risk of “asthenia” in the long term.

These fruits contain a flavonoid called quercetin, and may be the most important ingredient in fighting a health condition associated with the aging process.

This bitter compound can be found in fruits, vegetables, leaves, seeds, red onions, grains, kale, and other dietary supplements.

The study found that for every 10mg of flavanols consumed per day, “asthenia” was reduced by 20 percent, according to Sky News.

The study authors said, “Individuals can easily consume 10 mg of flavanols per day, since one medium-sized apple contains about 10 mg of flavanols.”

“Although there was no significant association between total flavonoid intake and impairment, higher intake of flavanols, one of the subclasses of flavonoids, was associated with lower odds of impairment,” said co-author Shivani Sahni.

Specifically, higher quercetin intake was the flavonoid that had the strongest association with preventing fragility.

The data suggests there may be subclasses of flavonoids that have a greater potential for preventing “asthenia,” Sahni said.