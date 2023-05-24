After the defeat against RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich lost the lead in the Bundesliga with one game to go. Only a victory for him and a defeat for Borussia Dortmund would see the Bavarians win the German league championship. On this last day they will have to visit Köln, which occupies the tenth position in the table and nothing is at stake on this last day of the Bundesliga.
Here is all the information prior to the game:
In which stadium is Köln vs Bayern Munich played?
City: Cologne
Stadium: RheinEnergieStadion
Date: Saturday May 27
Match time: 15:30 in Spain, 10:30 in Argentina and 07:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Köln vs Bayern Munich on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League +
live streaming: Movistar Champions League +
How can you watch Köln vs Bayern Munich on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Köln vs Bayern Munich on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Köln vs Bayern Munich on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
Live stream: fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-1E
|
bundesliga
|
Hertha
|
5-2V
|
bundesliga
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
1-2V
|
bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
0-1D
|
bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
1-3V
|
bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-3 D
|
bundesliga
|
Shalke 04
|
6-0V
|
bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-2V
|
bundesliga
|
Hertha
|
2-0V
|
bundesliga
|
Mainz 05
|
3-1D
|
bundesliga
|
Köln
|
Tie
|
Bayern Munich
|
1
|
1
|
3
The only player who will miss the game will be Uth due to stomach problems.
At Bayern Munich there will be up to four players who will miss this important match in which they are playing to revalidate the title of Bundesliga champions against Köln. Neuer, Choupo-Moting, Lucas Hernández and Davies will miss the game due to injury
Köln: Schwabe; Schindler, Hubers, Chabot, Hector; Ljubicic, Skhiri, Kainz, Eric Martel, Maina; selke
Bayern Munich: Summer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller
Köln 1-2 Bayern Munich
