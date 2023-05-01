The identity of the male is unknown, while in the case of the female it could be a young resident of the Mexicali Valley, Baja California

For reports to the number of emergency 911 were located three bodies of lifeless peopleone woman and two men– In the vicinity of the Mesa Arenosa canal, in the rural area of ​​the border municipality of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

The Municipal Police and Traffic Directorate indicated that the first finding was made this Saturday morning and it is about two masculine who were hands tied behind and had projectile injuries from firearm.

Later inside the lagoon of “El Sifón” was located the naked body of a woman

Apparently she is a young resident of the Mexicali Valley, Baja California, who was reported missing by relatives, who indicated that on Thursday she left her home in the Hermosillo ejido to San Luis Río Colorado aboard a 2020 model Honda CRV black van. . See also They create a chip that would revolutionize Artificial Intelligence