The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 134.17 yen in Asian transactions, and earlier in the session touched 134.40 yen for the first time since December 20..

The Japanese yen also fell against other currencies, as the euro rose 0.51 percent to 142.70 yen, its highest level in a week as well. The Australian dollar jumped 0.62 percent to 90.40 yen, its highest level in a week.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, including the yen and the euro, rose 0.1 percent, the highest level in a week, to 104.31, continuing its rise after falling to its lowest level since mid-June at 103.44 on December 14..

The euro settled at $1.0636 and has been moving in both directions over the past two weeks, below the six-month high of $1.0737 reached on December 15..

The pound sterling fell 0.15 percent to $1.2013, as it hovered above its lowest levels this month at $1.1993, recorded on December 22..

The Australian dollar rose 0.07% to $0.6738, heading towards the higher end of its trading range, which it reached on December 16..