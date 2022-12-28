2022 is an outstanding year for Eintracht Frankfurt, with the emotional highlight of winning the Europa League. Coach Oliver Glasner tells what he thinks of first when he remembers.

EThere were certainly several moments in 2022 that I would describe as special. Of course, May 18 – just before midnight – tops it all. A warm summer evening in Seville: the decisive penalty in the Europa League final, Raffael Borré runs and the ball flies straight into the net – perfectly converted. I still have that image in my mind. The determination with which he started and the placement of the shot in this pressure situation was great.

Thinking back to that moment gives me goosebumps. Those emotions were just amazing. This moment will always be remembered.

But of course there were other moments along the way. Our last-minute extra-time goal against Betis Sevilla got us into the quarter-finals and paved the way. Beating the great FC Barcelona with 30,000 Eintracht fans at Camp Nou was also a very special experience that will go down in history books. When Filip Kostic scored the lead from the penalty spot after just three minutes, you could really feel how many Eintracht fans were there for the first time in the stadium.

Of course, reaching the final against West Ham United at home in front of our fans was very special. After the pandemic, every home game was sold out. This is special and means a lot to us. To be honest, I have to say that 2022 was an extraordinarily emotional year, even with our Champions League games and really good games in the Bundesliga.

Recorded by Marc Heinrich