The media spokesman for the Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side, Wael Abu Omar, told Sky News Arabia that the movement of aid trucks from Egypt to the Gaza Strip has stopped.

Abu Omar added, “On Friday, the crossing witnessed nothing but the crossing of wounded and sick people from the Palestinian side to the Egyptian side.”

He continued: “Since the resumption of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, no aid trucks, fuel, or even stranded Palestinians have entered from the Egyptian side.”

He considered that “the situation is unclear, especially since the bombing targeted places in the Palestinian city of Rafah, on whose border there is a crossing.”

The official said that the past three days in particular witnessed a major surge in the entry of aid, as “more than 200 trucks crossed in one day, and several fuel and cooking gas trucks entered, but Friday did not witness the entry of any truck until now.”

He pointed out that the entry movement of stranded people was also high, as “Thursday alone witnessed the entry of about 100 stranded people from the Egyptian side into Gaza, and the bodies of wounded and sick Palestinians who died in Egyptian hospitals also entered in the past days.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the killing of 60 Palestinians in Israeli raids since the end of the truce on Friday morning, noting that the death toll is rising.

Israel launched air strikes and artillery shelling north and south of the Gaza Strip, after the end of the truce with Hamas.