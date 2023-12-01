This is not, as the title suggests, a 90-minute compilation of Max Verstappen’s ferocious statements over the on-board radio. No, this is the latest Mad Max–movie with the title Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. And it’s been in the works for a while: Fury Roaddirector George Miller told Top Gear in 2015 that two more Mad Max films were in the pipeline.

Fans of Fury Road know that Furiousa is the name of Charlize Theron’s character. This prequel tells the story of how this character is kidnapped and falls into the hands of Warlord Dementus (played by Chris Hemsworth) and his engine. The younger Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who you know from The Queen’s Gambit.

Furiosa would like to go home, but that is not that easy in an apocalyptic world. Just go find a charging cable for your TomTom. So expect a lot of dusty car violence. In the first trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga you get a preview. The new Max Max film should hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

The first trailer for the new Mad Max movie Furiosa