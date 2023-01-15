Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, participated today, via visual communication technology, in the regular general conference of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup championship held in the Iraqi city of Basra, headed by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Association, in the presence of the heads of state. The Gulf federations also attended the meeting, Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, Vice Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation.

The conference began by thanking the Iraqi people, the Iraqi government and the Governor of Basra for their good reception and hospitality, as well as thanks to the Iraqi fans for their support for all the Gulf teams, as the mass attendance rate reached a large level, and praising the efforts of all the Gulf media that covered the tournament in all aspects.

The General Conference discussed many issues aimed at developing the Gulf Cup and Gulf football tournaments during the coming period, and continuing to try to include the tournament in the FIFA calendar, which will allow the Gulf teams to participate with international players.

The General Conference reviewed several ideas being studied by the Competitions Committee of the Arab Gulf Cup Federation, related to the Sunni stages and clubs, and put forward the idea of ​​creating a championship for clubs with a strong professional system, and renewing the Gulf Federation’s support for Iraq hosting important tournaments such as the Asian Cup in the near future.

During today’s meeting, it was decided to hold the next edition of the tournament in the State of Kuwait, December 2024.