The French will retire at 64 years from 2030. This means delaying the retirement age by two years from the current 62. It is the main point of the pension reform that the Macron government justifies to make the pension system sustainable given the aging population, according to the Executive. The reform was already postponed due to the pandemic and now the French president is relaunching it knowing that the initiative could cause a social outbreak.

The unions in France are already announcing a great mobilization in the streets next Thursday, January 19.

Can the breadth of this day define the future of the measure? Does Macron risk his entire political future with this reform? These are some of the issues that we address in this edition of En Primera Plana from the hands of our guests:

– Laure Cometti, independent journalist specializing in politics.

– Beatriz Juez, correspondent for ‘El Correo’ in Paris.

– Raphaël Proust, journalist in the political service of ‘l’Opinion’.