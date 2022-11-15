With the ‘Messiverso’ they welcomed the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Just five days before the world soccer festival begins in Qatar, Adidas launched its official commercial that set the hearts of all fans around the world to vibrate and increased the expectation for the World Cup event that only takes place every four years.



In the commercial you can see the Argentine football star playing a game of table football with his 19-year-old self when he was called up for the first time to make up the roster of his team to play the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Although the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be the last in Messi’s professional career, the creatives of the sportswear brand that make the Argentine team jersey wanted to pay tribute to the soccer star and the player who has been considered one of the best in the entire globe, if not the best, according to many of his fans.

With the audiovisual piece launched by the sports house Adidas, the fans of the Albiceleste team remembered the 19-year-old idol Messi, with long hair and the iconic dark blue shirt marked with the number 19, which later He became the holder of the number 10 and with whom he competed and won the coveted Ballon d’Or seven times.

Other soccer stars also appear in the video such as Pedri, Musiala or Hakimi, Son or Lukaku who, together with Messi, demonstrate the skills with which they have conquered the fields of the world and the glory of the sport.

It must be remembered that the World Cup event begins on November 20 with a match between the local team of Qatar and the Latin American team of Ecuador. While the first match of the selection Argentina with the courts of the Arab country will be on November 22 when he will face the selected Saudi Arabia.

