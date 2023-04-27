After two months of pressure, the President of Congress and Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), read this Wednesday, 26, the request for the creation of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the coup acts of January 8 . The CPI leaves the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government increasingly dependent on the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), since, although the commission is made up of parliamentarians from both Houses, it is between the deputies that reside the greatest challenges faced by the Planalto Palace to gain a majority in votes considered important.

At night, Lira read three more CPIs and paved the way for investigations into the Landless Movement (MST), which this month carried out a series of invasions in the so-called “Red April”, the Americanas crisis and the manipulation of results of sports betting. The commissions for the coup acts and the MST were unwanted by Planalto and put the government in a vulnerable situation.

The request for the investigation into January 8 was made by Deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE). Deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) is quoted to chair the collegiate. The other name mentioned is that of André Fufuca (MA), leader of the PP. The two are linked to Lira – however, Maia is opposed to the PT government. After the reading, the members are indicated by the party leaders. The installation of the commission – when work begins – is scheduled for next week. The collegiate will investigate the depredation of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The rapporteur will remain with the Senate.

The agenda polarizes Congress. Lula’s supporters, previously opposed to the request, now want to seek those responsible for the omission that led to the acts of vandalism and also seek to blame deputies aligned with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – authors of the proposal and defenders of the CPI. Allies of the former president even summoned demonstrators to the acts and even mocked the scenes of vandalism while radicals destroyed the buildings of Praça dos Três Poderes.

“We have nothing to hide”, said Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the former president. “We want to give visibility to what the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, may be trying to hide”, said the parliamentarian. Flávio wants to call Lula to testify at the CPI, while government allies say they will call Bolsonaro.

mistakes

The government made mistakes throughout the process, acted to dismantle a Senate investigation only, in a more controlled environment, and now it will have to pay an even higher bill to the “allies”, to prevent the investigations from becoming a “CPI of the End of the world”. At a time when the PT government needs to approve measures such as the new fiscal anchor and the tax reform, the CPI has the potential to wear it out. Although the president of the Chamber supports the fiscal framework, Lula’s political interlocutors know that they will have to give even more to Centrão in the release of extraordinary funds for parliamentary amendments and positions in the public machine. “The government cannot control four CPIs”, said deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), from the evangelical group.

In practice, Lula only started to support the CPI of the coup acts because he had no alternative after images of the internal circuit of the Planalto surfaced. The recordings revealed the then head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Gonçalves Dias, without command in the face of the coup plotters. The general fell last week. While the PT administration was resisting the CPI, however, base deputies linked to the Centrão had been signing the request authored by Fernandes. Now, the PT intends to use the CPI as a “political offensive”.

“The government has nothing to fear, but this CPI is an unnecessary expenditure of energy, since there is already an ongoing investigation in Justice and in the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The opposition will lose out when we show who paid for the buses and hotel rates of those people who promoted vandalism in Praça dos Três Poderes”, said the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

Composition

As shown the Estadão, of the 32 members of the CPI (16 deputies and 16 senators), government supporters calculate that they will be able to nominate 20 names and have a majority. While in the House Maia and Fufuca emerge for the presidency in an impasse, another is repeated by the rapporteurship between senators. Members of the Covid CPI wish to participate in the investigations and Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the collegiate during the Bolsonaro government, is again mentioned to assume a prestigious position in the new commission. He faces resistance from Lira, his political enemy in the state.

There is still uncertainty about how União Brasil will behave at the CPI. Fractured, the legend undergoes a deep division: in addition to a stampede between Rio deputies – among them the Minister of Tourism, Daniela do Waguinho -, in the Chamber there are deputies aligned with the government, the opposition and even the most neutral ones. In the vote on the urgency requirement of the bill (PL) on Fake News, one of the first tests of the government, parliamentarians from União Brasil voted against it in their majority. The party will have the right to nominate a member and an alternate.

Articulation

Dino also articulates for the PSB, which is part of Lira’s “blocão” in the Chamber, to indicate Duarte Junior (MA), his ally, who had experience in CPIs in the Legislative Assembly in the State and who proved to be a provocateur of the Bolsonarist base in this beginning of term. He was one of those who disturbed Dino during Dino’s second trip to speak with deputies, interrupted after a general turmoil at the Public Security Commission.

Duarte also accused deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) of ordering him to “take no c…” during the numerous confusions. The PSB filed a representation with the House Ethics Committee. Last week, Duarte met with André Janones (Avante-MG), the most active parliamentarian in the government and with the greatest engagement in the networks, to talk about the CPI. The government wants Janones to have a place to act. After reading the application, Janones mobilized followers on Twitter: “I’m here at the Chamber working and I see you posting there: Janones at the CPMI”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.