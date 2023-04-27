Sanitary barriers and technical regulations are still the main measures that limit the entry of Brazilian products into other countries. But a new type of restriction, related to environmental, social and governance criteria – ESG, in its acronym in English – has been gaining strength, mainly in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union (EU). Together, the three destinations accounted for 27% of Brazilian exports in the first quarter, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex).

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) in partnership with 19 business entities listed a total of 77 qualified trade barriers notified to the Brazilian government. Of these, ten are related to ESG criteria.

In addition to increasing exporters’ costs to comply with the new bureaucracies, mainly harming small and medium-sized companies, the requirements used to justify the barriers can be questionable.

One example: based on cases recorded in brickyards, the US Department of Labor included the entire ceramic tile sector in Brazil in the list of products linked to the use of child or forced labor, disregarding the differences between the two production chains. In another generalization, the clothing sector was included in the same list.

An “anti-deforestation” measure under evaluation in the US, warns the CNI, may discourage all imports from a given country, disregarding the individual efforts of companies. And a mechanism being implemented in Europe, related to carbon taxation, could serve as a disguised restriction on trade, supported by the environmental cause.

CNI’s trade and international integration manager, Constanza Negri, says that the emergence of this type of barrier is part of a process at the international level – especially in the European Union – of consumer protection and sustainability. “On the other hand, it creates obstacles, goes against the grain of facilitated access to markets and establishes great demands for compliance [conjunto de controles de integridade e transparência]”, she says.

Among the issues related to the environment, sustainability and governance that have become or may become ways of restricting Brazilian exports are:

child and/or forced labor;

deforestation and environmental issues;

carbon dioxide emissions; It is

corporate governance in cases of violation of human rights and environmental problems.

Child labor in the crosshairs of the US and the EU

The United States Department of Labor (DoL) included the Brazilian segments of ceramic tiles and clothing in the list of goods produced by child and/or forced labor. The first report was published in 2009, including ceramics. In 2012, the clothing branch was included.

According to the CNI, the measure represents a high risk for Brazilian exports and has a negative impact on the market relations of the activities, since it damages the image of national producers.

One of the complaints of the ceramic tile industry is that the sources used to include it in the DoL list refer to brickyards in general. “Despite using the same raw material, companies in the ceramic tile sector and potteries produce different goods and the list disregards the differences between the two production chains”, cites a CNI document.

The apparel industry, since its inclusion on the list, has been maintaining a dialogue with the DoL and regularly submitting technical information on working conditions. Technicians from the American department argue that they cannot remove the Brazilian sectors from the list without a field study that proves the “significant reduction of the problem”.

The European Commission – the bloc’s body that deals with trade, environment, justice, security and other policies – adopted, in 2022, a proposal for a regulation to prohibit the trade, export and import by the bloc of products made with forced labor, including the childish. The CNI assesses that the main impacts of this measure could be damage to the reputation of companies, sectors and the country itself.

The proposal includes products imported and produced internally in the European Union, both for internal consumption and for export. Although the measure does not have specific targets, the commission highlighted that the textile, mining and agriculture sectors, as well as some service sectors, are the most frequently mentioned in cases of forced labor.

US and British governments may adopt anti-deforestation measures

Another US restriction that could impact Brazilian exports is the ban on importing commodities and derivative products from illegally deforested land. The US Senate presented a legislative proposal in 2021 and, although it has expired, the US government has already shown that it intends to implement a measure to combat deforestation.

The CNI assesses that the measure could generate high costs for companies to adapt and will affect 9.4% of Brazilian exports. Products such as livestock, palm oil, soybeans, cocoa, coffee, pulp and rubber would be affected.

The confederation points out that the information made available by the US government suggests that in the future the country may adopt “potentially discriminatory” measures. Such as, for example, “highlighting any particular country and discouraging all imports originating there, in addition to disregarding the individual efforts of companies”.

A similar measure is under review by the British government. The legislation must require that large companies that use in the production or sell forest risk commodities carry out audits in their supply chains and publish reports with the objective of combating illegal deforestation, through compliance with the environmental protection legislation of the countries of origin of the commodities.

The list of products depends on secondary legislation, but according to the CNI it includes beef, leather, cocoa, palm oil, rubber, soy, corn, coffee and derivatives of these products. The measure may imply additional and operating costs, loss of a large share of the market for producers in other countries and a possible drop in exports.

A similar measure may be applied later this year by the European Union. Proposal that should go to vote in the European Parliament seeks to increase the transparency of the supply chain, promote the consumption of chains free of deforestation, promote biodiversity, human rights and combat climate change.

The confederation points out that the measure provides for the obligation of auditing per transaction, to prove that the products are not associated with deforestation, as well as the legality in accordance with the applicable legislation and in force in the country of production. If the obligations are not met, the EU will prohibit the products from being placed or made available on its market.

The commercial impacts, according to the CNI, will be high costs for companies to adapt, loss of a large slice of the European market to competitors from other countries and a possible drop in exports.

Climate issue incorporated into business

The European Union took the lead in implementing the carbon adjustment mechanism at the border (CBAM), which corresponds to the collection of taxes by countries that tax carbon emissions when importing products from other nations that do not. The measure incorporates the climate issue into commercial practices. And it should be voted on this year by the European Parliament.

According to Negri, from the CNI, the measure mainly affects energy-intensive products, such as steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizers.

The main economic impacts of the measure on Brazilian products are:

production process readjustment costs and additional administrative burden;

difficulty in accessing the European market; It is

loss of European market share to other countries.

The CNI considers that the mechanism, currently being approved by the European Union, may be a discriminatory resource or that it aims to introduce a disguised restriction on international trade based on the environmental cause.

Future European legislation has been questioned at the World Trade Organization by several countries in the Market Access Committee, the Council for Trade in Goods and the Trade and Environment Committee.

EU studies barrier related to governance on environment and human rights

The European Union also intends to adopt a directive on the corporate duty to audit (due diligence), with the aim of identifying, preventing and mitigating adverse effects on the environment and violations of human rights, whether caused by operations of companies, their subsidiaries or third parties with which they have established commercial relationships, even if in other countries.

The CNI projects that the measure will be excessively onerous for exporters, especially small and medium-sized companies, since it will generate additional operational costs and burdens, transparency and adaptation burdens. All export sectors are expected to be affected.

According to the business entity, there is concern that Brazilian producers are faced with a highly fragmented scenario for their exports, since other countries may adopt similar measures, resulting in different requirements, accumulating adaptation costs, in addition to increasing the probability from being discriminated against by importers.

Europe can set standards for environmental claims

Another directive from the European Commission intends to standardize methodologies that support claims of an environmental or sustainability nature. The body points out that the multiplication of private standards and non-standard claims weaken the performance of market agents, such as consumers, companies, investors and public administrators.

The measure is in the process of being adopted in the EU and can affect several products, such as fruit juice, vegetables, meat and processed foods, as well as non-agricultural products.

The commercial impacts may be possible discrimination against European consumers and reputational damage to Brazilian producers and exporters, even following all applicable norms and standards.

The CNI assesses that the obligation of unified methodologies for environmental claims may unjustifiably restrict access to the European market, by imposing more restrictive rules for trade than necessary to achieve the objectives of sustainability and consumer reliability.

The entity fears that the measure will facilitate discriminatory behavior towards products imported by the bloc. “Consequently, reputational damage to Brazilian producers and exporters will increase, even in compliance with all applicable norms and standards,” says the CNI study.