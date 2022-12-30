Almost 20 percent of the municipalities in Hidalgo have a high level of severe drought, among them the main ones are Pachuca, Mineral de la Reforma and Tulancingo.

The National Water Commission highlighted that only six of the 84 municipalities in the state have normal water conditions.

While there are 15 municipalities with severe droughta situation that has led citizens to manifest themselves before the Commission on various occasions, which has led the Magic towns, as well as municipalities with more people have constant water problems.

There are few days with which you have normal water dropespecially in the cities of Pachuca, Mineral de la Reforma, Zempoala, Tulancingo de Bravo, Mineral del Chico and Huasca de Ocampo.

Other municipalities that have insufficient drinking water They are Mineral del Monte, Nopala de Villagrán, Santiago Tulantepec, Tula de Allende and Epazoyucan.

While there are 40 municipalities that have a moderate droughtsince they have a more constant flow of drinking water fall and despite this, it is insufficient to solve 100 percent of the needs of the population.

Municipalities such as Actopan, Ajacuba, Alfajayucan, the Huasteca area of ​​Hidaguense such as Huautla, Huazalingo, Huejutla de Reyes, which had hardly had water problems previously.

The commission is responding to the requests of the citizens, however, both the transportation and the drinking water wells it is already in a state of insufficiency, forcing the state to carry out emergency measures.