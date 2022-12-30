The San Silvestre de Chía International Race held the press conference prior to the sporting event, in which the official presentation of the national and international roster that will fight for the titles of version 36 of the event organized by the Chia Municipal Institute of Recreation and Sports was made.

The event was attended by Luis Carlos Segura Rubiano, Municipal Mayor of Chía, Aldover Alexander Colorado, director of the Municipal Institute of Recreation and Sports of Chía; Félix Marrugo, president of the Colombian Athletics Federation; the best athletes from Colombia and foreigners from Kenya, Ecuador, Peru, Panama and Mexico.

(Pelé: the heartbreaking last video in which he was seen alive in the hospital)

(Pele: they reveal the dream that he fulfilled for his unrecognized daughter, before he died)

Present were Jorge Castelblanco, from Panama, who represents his country in two Olympic Games (Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020); Samuel Komon Yekofrom Kenya, recent champion of the Rio Cali Race and the Avianca Run Tour in Bogotá; Dickson Kimeli, who comes from winning the Popayán Half Marathon.

Likewise, they made presence Willy Canchanya, from Peru, national record of his country in half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 02 minutes and 11 seconds; Jimmy Gómez, from Ecuador, champion of the Pablo de Armas Race, held in Pasto (Colombia), and the Peruvian Mary Granja, fifth in the South American Half Marathon Championship held in Buenos Aires, Argentina and winner of the Avianca Run Tour.

The other ‘fleet’

For Colombia they were Angie Orjuelafrom Equipo Porvenir, winner of the last two versions of the December race and who has just won the Río Cali Race.

Her teammate from Equipo Porvenir will also be on the starting line, Maria Fernanda Montoya, second last year and winner in several races this season. Similarly, Milena Orjuela from Bogotá and Leidy Romero from Santander, among others.

And in the group of men, two athletes who were located on the podium places in the 2021 edition: Franklin Tellezfrom Bogotá, current national cross country champion, winner in several races in 2022 and second in Chía last year, and Cristian Moreno, from the Elite Asics Team, third last year in San Silvestre.

Similarly, Ivan Gonzalez, of Equipo Porvenir, national record this year in 10 kilometers and the Bogota John Tellochampion of the Allianz 15K Race and best Colombian, sixth, in the Bogotá 2022 half marathon, among others.

The programming of the San Silvestre International Race will begin this Saturday, December 31, at 7:30 in the morning, with the tests of the minor categories, which go from school to the sub-16, and later the races of the sub-18, sub-20 and master to close with the elite category, at noon.

(Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife released their new car, crazy, video)

(Pelé: Santos and the drastic decision he will make after the death of his idol)

With information from the press office