He threw the house out the window! Gisela Valcárcel He entertained his GV Producciones collaborators with a tremendous party. Through their respective social networks, the popular 'Señito' shared various moments of this luxurious event, which surprised her followers due to certain details. In this note, find out how the celebration organized by the former TV host was experienced, in which they were seen Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo, Yaco Eskenazi and Adolfo Aguilar.

What was the party that Gisela Valcárcel threw for her workers like?

The leader of GV Producciones, Gisela Valcárcel, decided to organize a great entertainment for her approximately 100 collaborators, who accompanied her this year in the different programs she created.

Through her Instagram account, the former TV presenter shared various videos and photographs of this celebration, in which Edson Dávila, better known as 'Giselo', was in charge of the animation.

Without a doubt, Ethel Pozo's mother spared no expenses for the party, since there were awnings, tables with snacks, open bar, raffles, prize giving and even personalized baskets.

What is the delicate reason why Gisela walked away from networks and TV?

At the beginning of December, Gisela ValcárcelHe revealed, through a video published on his Instagram account, that he managed to make time to train, even though he has many problems. “I have several things still unresolved, I'm almost unable to dedicate myself to work, to anything, but it's a good day and I'm not going to stop exercising,” she said at the beginning.

After that, the TV presenter was encouraged to reveal the strong motive for which he stopped publishing content on his social platforms and abandoned his work as TV program producer.

“My mom has been a little delicate. She is with me, so that's why I deactivated a little from networks and a little from everyone. You have to be where your heart tells you you have to be,” said the popular'Señorito'.

