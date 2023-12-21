Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 21/12/2023 – 21:20

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) went into recess this Wednesday, 20th, and should only return to normal operation from February 1st, when the procedural deadlines for the Court's judgments begin again. There will not even be office hours until January 6th, but ministers take turns on duty, while Dias Toffoli remains on active duty to judge President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's defense action against Operation Lava Jato.

Responsibility for the duty fell to ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes and André Mendonça, who will take turns at the Court, working on the collection and receiving new demands and requests. They will also be able to act to comply with urgent legal measures.

The President of the Court will also be on duty. Edson Fachin, the vice-president, should take over on an interim basis between January 1st and 15th; Luís Roberto Barroso, the incumbent, is on duty from January 16th to 31st.

In addition to them, Dias Toffoli also remains active. The Court's counsel told the Estadão that the minister is acting on Complaint 43,007, formulated by Lula's defense and which intends to annul the evidence obtained through Odebrecht's leniency agreement. Among the defense lawyers who signed this request is Valeska Zanin Martins, wife of Cristiano Zanin, Lula's former lawyer and current STF minister, as recommended by the president.

This Wednesday, the first day of recess, Toffoli suspended the R$10.3 billion fine from the J&F group's leniency agreement. In the same decision, the minister authorized the sharing of all material collected in Operation Spoofing, which investigates the hackers of Operation Lava-Jato. J&F intends to use this material to request a leniency review.

Court operation during shift

During the Judiciary recess, the functioning of some sectors of the courts, including the STF, is limited to receiving urgent requests, such as the granting of injunctions. Some technical departments, such as communications, judicial departments and information technology, will be on duty; others, such as the ceremonial, are exempt until the return of activities.

In the case of the Supreme Court, ministers have the possibility of acting within their reports, but the tendency is for progress in the processes to be postponed until February 1st, the date on which everyone returns from recess and the trials are resumed in plenary.

New year, new minister

As soon as it resumes its activities, the STF will have a new minister: the inauguration of Flávio Dino, nominated by Lula to the Court and approved by the Senate on December 13, in a close vote, is scheduled for February next year.

Once sworn in, the new minister will inherit the reporting of 344 actions that were in the office of the now retired minister Rosa Weber. Dino will be the rapporteur of high-profile cases involving political figures with whom he has interacted, such as the investigation targeting the group linked to his former Esplanada colleague, the Communications Minister of the Lula government, Juscelino Filho (União-MA), investigated by Federal Police in operation based on reports from the Estadão.

The Christmas pardon granted by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) last year, an action by the Covid-19 CPI against the former president, and the Allegation of Noncompliance with Fundamental Precept (ADPF) 1087, in which the Liberal Party (PL) asks that the punishment for abortions caused by third parties be equivalent to that of the crime of qualified homicide. Dino will be able to stay in the Supreme Court until 2043, when he turns 75, the age for compulsory retirement.