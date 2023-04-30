In Diego Losada a rocker and a journalist live together. Fascinated by music from a very young age, he defines himself as a “restless ass” who found in journalism an exciting profession that allows him to tell other people’s stories. His own, on the other hand, are told through Durden, the band that he put together in 2019 and whose official presentation took place on Thursday at El Sol (Madrid). In any case, whether on stage or on the set of ‘En boca de todos’, the program he hosts on Cuatro, what Losada is looking for is authentic and complicit communication with the public. -Does a rocker drink vermouth on Sunday, or is Saturday’s monkey sleeping at that time? -Of course he takes it, the rocker doesn’t always have to be partying or hungover, far from it. In fact, we like him better during the day than at night. We understand that music is part of an artistic discipline where the party is included, but that’s not all. -His group of his is called Durden, like that Brad Pitt character in ‘The Fight Club’ who tried to end the ‘status quo’. Wouldn’t you want to do the same? -Noooo, I don’t get that far. [risas]. The movie is based on a book by Chuck Palahniuk that I loved as a teenager, and I thought it was a good way to call a band for someone who at that time would present a newscast in a tie, and then go on stage and do another facet. . The character in the film creates Tyler Durden to be able to say what he wants to say and to be able to do what he wants to do, without submitting to anyone or anything. Durden is a good metaphor for what those of us who are subjected to public exposure and handle things as delicate as information and credibility really are. It is a way to separate the two characters well. -He cannot express himself as freely as a journalist, of course. -In my work I tell what interests people, but in Durden I tell what interests me, and maybe others too: I reflect on hate in social networks, or on polarization. I also narrate my own experiences, such as the loss of my mother. Look, I’ll tell you: she entered palliative care on a Monday and asked me if they would release her on Friday, when I already knew that she was never going to be released. That night I slept with her, and I dreamed that he woke up from her, got out of bed, and we went for a walk together. Well, that’s where a song called ‘Sueño’ comes from. They are very personal things, but in which many people can see themselves reflected. -He is also a professor of journalism. How do you convey to your students the enthusiasm for this profession in the era of ‘fake news’? -The existence of so much false news is a good opportunity to vindicate journalism and its relevance in society. I use that motivation so that the kids realize how important it is to compare the information. It is essential to focus on the content, on telling a true story, and that is what I try to convey to the band, that the songs say things, that they are not a mere instrument to go to a party and then not be able to go to vermouth because we are hangover [risas]. -You are the voice and guitar of Durden, Ion Aramendi plays in Pitch & Cols and David Cantero in Marengo Club. Are you invited to concerts when you cross the corridors of Mediaset? We invite each other, yes. Music is a great ally to tell things, which is why journalists or communicators use it for this. What happens is that there is a certain prestige in that journalist who writes an essay, a novel, a poem, and I ask: why not songs? Because they identify with something more festive? Well no: writing a song is an arduous process, which requires a lot of preparation and courage, because the fear of blank paper is the same that a writer can have, with the added difficulty of music. Getting naked in your songs -Who would you share the stage with? -I have listened to a lot of music, from Metallica to Maná, going through Linkin Park or Red Hot Chili Peppers. I can’t say a favorite song because it always depends on the stage in which they ask me, but there is a base: in Durden there is a lot of Springsteen, there is a lot of Sabina. We would like to get 10% of what they get. -And set? -Just now a name comes to mind to answer your previous question: Depedro. He tells very good stories. Also Iván Ferreiro or Xoel López. The same artists with whom I would go on stage are the ones that I would bring to the set to talk about things in life. I admire you. -He has a very discreet private life, but in his program there is a plot dedicated to the heart. How do you deal with that dichotomy? -Good question. Although I would not call it heart, because we are talking about Ana Obregón or Froilán, yes, but they are issues that transcend other social layers. Those stories are starred by those who lend themselves to it, never by those who do not lend themselves. I already get naked enough with my songs to also talk about my private life. And honestly, and in all humility, I don’t think anyone cares.

#music #interests