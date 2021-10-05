Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who owns a US$9.55 million offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, in July this year defended the removal of the rule that would tax resources from the Income Tax bill. of Brazilians in tax havens.

“Ah, ‘because you have to take the offshores’ and I don’t know what. Started to complicate? Either take away or simplify. Strip. We are following this rule”, said the minister in a debate held in July. The event was organized by CNI (National Confederation of Industry) and Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

+ Opposition wants to summon Guedes and Campos Neto after disclosure of accounts in tax havens

Guedes, his wife and daughter are shareholders of an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, known as a tax haven, according to reports published this Sunday (3) by vehicles such as Piauí magazine and the newspaper El País, which participate in the project of the International Consortium of Journalists Investigative (the ICIJ). The documents are part of Pandora Papers, an investigation promoted by the consortium.

The OECD recommends the application of the rule and since 2015 has suggested to countries more strict legislation to tax shareholder income (whether individuals or companies) on profits obtained by entities in territories with a privileged tax regime.

In July, in the same debate with Guedes promoted by CNI and Febraban, the rapporteur defended the exclusion of the rule.

“Fighting Elimination [estratégia contábil para fugir de impostos], deferral and even evasion are important mechanisms, but let’s discuss it in an article [separada] related to this matter”, said the deputy at the time, without estimating when the rules would be discussed.

A few days later, rapporteur Sabino changed plans and even said that the rule would be reinserted to generate revenue and for a “patriotic” duty, but then backed down and presented a new proposal in August without the forecast.

This Monday (4), the rapporteur of the bill that changes Income Tax rules, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), stated that he will analyze a possible reinsertion of the eliminated rules.

Defense

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes spent a good part of Monday (4) sewing his justification for responding to the fact of having investments in offshores abroad. Guedes intends to make a voluntary demonstration, reaffirming that it is not illegal to conduct the country’s economic policy and keep money out of it.

According to columnist Carla Araújo, from UOL, Guedes will say that there was no financial movement while he was Minister of Economy and also that he delegated the administration of his assets abroad to managers.

