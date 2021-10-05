International tourists not welcome in Australia until 2022

Until 2022, international tourists will not be welcome in Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed this. Australians stranded abroad, students and migrant workers are given priority.

The vaccination rate in Australia reached 80 percent on Tuesday, which means that the strict corona rules in the country are being relaxed. It was previously announced that Australians and people with permanent residence permits will be allowed to fly abroad from November for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Upon return, people who have been fully vaccinated must be quarantined at home for seven days. Now all travelers are required to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks.

Further relaxations have been announced when 80 percent are fully vaccinated, the counter now stands at 57 percent. The expectation is that the percentage of 80 percent will be achieved next month.