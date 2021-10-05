International tourists not welcome in Australia until 2022
Until 2022, international tourists will not be welcome in Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed this. Australians stranded abroad, students and migrant workers are given priority.
The vaccination rate in Australia reached 80 percent on Tuesday, which means that the strict corona rules in the country are being relaxed. It was previously announced that Australians and people with permanent residence permits will be allowed to fly abroad from November for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Upon return, people who have been fully vaccinated must be quarantined at home for seven days. Now all travelers are required to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks.
Further relaxations have been announced when 80 percent are fully vaccinated, the counter now stands at 57 percent. The expectation is that the percentage of 80 percent will be achieved next month.
‘Pfizer vaccine still 90 percent effective against hospitalization after six months’
The Pfizer vaccine is still 90 percent effective against hospitalization after six months. This applies to all variants of the virus, including the Delta variant. That writes The Guardian based on studies published in the scientific journal The Lancet.
The chance of a corona infection increases considerably after six months. Two months after two shots, the Pfizer vaccine is 88 percent effective against infection. After six months, this is still 47 percent. The researchers therefore emphasize the importance of booster shots to prevent further spread.
On Sunday, a collective of 72 travel companies announced that they are suing the state for giving them wrong travel advice. The state can expect a subpoena this week. Furthermore, virologist Marion Koopmans won the Irispenning, the prize for excellent science communication, and outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) announced that he is reporting this because someone had threatened him with a gallows on Twitter.
