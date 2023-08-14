EThese aren’t easy times for lovers of formal wear. The classic white blouse with a skirt, the lined sheath dress, the elegant fabric trousers – none of these are exactly ideal outfits in a hot summer. Even a simple cotton T-shirt can become capricious when it’s stuck to your body in the shade at 30 degrees. Luckily, the fashion world has responded and this summer has delivered a plethora of designs to make the heat bearable. The great art is to omit as much as possible and to present what is left in a reasonably stylish way. After all, not every woman likes crop tops and ultra-short hot pants despite all her love for Barbie.

Anke Schipp Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Lightness and reduction are the key themes of the summer. Even with the airy variant of the already airy tank top, the one-shoulder shirt. It leaves one shoulder free and in its tightened form both shoulders, which is then called an off-shoulder shirt. The fatal tops, which cover the upper body like a hose (and nothing more), probably don’t suit everyone, how else should the name “deadly top” be interpreted?



Half the shoulder or the whole shoulder is exposed like here with a one-shoulder shirt from &other Stories.

Image: Manufacturer &other Stories



Exposed shoulders and cut-outs

By the way, the exposed shoulders are also found in many summer dresses. Even more subtle is the cut-out dress, in which material is left out on any part of the body, as if you had given your child a pair of scissors and said: cut and dice!

Mesh fabrics, which are particularly popular this summer because they are extremely airy, are also about space, whether as a shirt, dress or skirt. You wear the trend consistently when you combine it with mesh ballerinas, those mesh shoes that reveal toes and yet appear dressed.







If that is too much of a perspective for you, you can fall back on linen for blouses, shirts, pants and dresses this summer, a fabric that has been around for a long time but has not been so popular in a long time and is unbeatable in the heat. Woven from the stalks of the flax plant, it not only has a cooling effect; the fabric can absorb moisture from the skin and transfer it to the outside. The characteristic creases also ensure that the fabric always stays at a distance from the skin when worn and is therefore not tempted to stick unattractively to it.

And what to do if clouds gather in the meantime, it might rain and the temperatures drop to 20 degrees? Always have the good old cardigan ready! Even if it’s quite a lot of stuff.