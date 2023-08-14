Dilan Yesilgöz as expected new party leader VVD

Dilan Yesilgöz will be the new leader of the VVD. That’s what the party has announced Monday. Yesilgöz was previously put forward by the party board as a preferred candidate for the position. There were no more opposing candidates after former Member of Parliament André Bosman withdrew because he did not think it was in the interests of the VVD to hold a party leader battle.

In a comment on social media says Yesilgöz that she considers it a “huge honor” to be the leader of the VVD. “And now get to work with a lot of energy, there is a lot to do!” She succeeds Mark Rutte, who announced that he was leaving politics after the fall of the cabinet in July.

