The Colombian National Team is measured this Tuesday against its similar team Romaniaa match that serves as preparation to face the United States Copa América and to evaluate the status of several players fighting for a position on the squad.

The cast of Nestor Lorenzo close this double date Fifa March against a rival he has never been able to beat: he lost the two games he played in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, and tied the 2006 friendly game goalless.

Camilo Vargas and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF Share

The match poses a challenge to the Argentine coach, who has now led the Colombian National Team in 17 games without losing: he won 12 games and tied the remaining five, although 11 of them were friendly results.

The National Team arrives with confidence to play against the Romanians, after their 1-0 victory against Spain last Friday in Londonthe third triumph of Colombia against a world champion in the Lorenzo era after the 2-1 against Brazil and the 0-2 vs. Germany.

Regarding that game against Spain, the Argentine coach decided to make several changes to the starting lineup.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, speaks during a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá (Colombia). Néstor Lorenzo announced the names of the players called up for the friendly tour in the United States on the FIFA date in September. The Colombian National Team will face Guatemala on September 24 in New York and Mexico on the 27th of the same month in Santa Clara, California. EFE/ Carlos Ortega Photo:EFE Share

Starting lineup of the Colombian National Team