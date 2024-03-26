The cast of Nestor Lorenzo close this double date Fifa March against a rival he has never been able to beat: he lost the two games he played in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, and tied the 2006 friendly game goalless.
The match poses a challenge to the Argentine coach, who has now led the Colombian National Team in 17 games without losing: he won 12 games and tied the remaining five, although 11 of them were friendly results.
The National Team arrives with confidence to play against the Romanians, after their 1-0 victory against Spain last Friday in Londonthe third triumph of Colombia against a world champion in the Lorenzo era after the 2-1 against Brazil and the 0-2 vs. Germany.
Regarding that game against Spain, the Argentine coach decided to make several changes to the starting lineup.
Starting lineup of the Colombian National Team
#Luis #Díaz #James #Rodríguez #official #formation #Colombia #National #Team #Romania
Leave a Reply