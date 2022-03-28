Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The closing of the Carnival of the Villato of Ahome 2022which was headed by the municipal president Gerardo Octavio Vargas Landeros.

The AMayor of Ahome took advantage to take a tour in the Plazuela and enjoy some games.

In your message VArgas Landeros thanked those present for being part of these traditionswhere the City Council of Ahome, through the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture of Ahome, will support the queens of this great festival with the extraordinary expenses they incurred.

“Many of the queens tell me that there were six who made some extraordinary expenses, the City Council is going to help them get ahead with that type of expense.”

The municipal president added that in the same way the vendors of the Carnival will be supported, since he turned the instruction to the Directorate of Inspection and Regulations not to charge them as is regularly done.

Juan Manuel Ruiz Cruz, trustee of the Villa de Ahome, said he was very grateful to the authorities that make the Carnival of the Villa de Ahome 2022 Rumba, Neon and Alegría possible.

On stage there was the participation of some groups such as Fiesta Mochis, Platino Music Show, Living Band, among others.