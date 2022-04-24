Cruzeiro approached the classification zone to the quarterfinals of Série A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. This Sunday (24), Cabulosas beat Ferroviária 1-0 at the Fonte Luminosa Arena, in Araraquara (SP), for the seventh round of the national competition.

Three more points for the Cabulosas! It’s the second win in a row @Cruzeiro_Fem! Climbing the table… pic.twitter.com/zOlVyfSmUu — Brazilian Women’s Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 24, 2022

The Minas Gerais team climbed to ninth place, with the same eight points as Avaí/Kindermann, being ahead in goal difference (-1 to -4). The Paulistas, with 13 points, missed the chance to take the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão and remain in fifth place.

The triumph of the visitors was entitled to the law of the former. At 12 minutes of the final stage, midfielder Rafa Andrade, who defended Ferroviária between 2018 and 2019, took a perfect free-kick in the left corner of goalkeeper Luciana. The hosts put pressure behind the tie, but – as in the first half – they stopped at good saves by goalkeeper Rubi.

What a Sunday! There were 17 goals in 6 games… So, did you like the result of your team? pic.twitter.com/nMA2Fmwaz5 — Brazilian Women’s Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 24, 2022

Two games complete the seventh round of the Women’s Brasileirão this Monday (25). In 13th position, opening the relegation zone, São José welcomes Corinthians (fourth place, with 14 points), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at the Martins Pereira stadium, in São José dos Campos (SP). Later, at 8 pm, Santos, who appears in sixth, with nine points, faces Grêmio (11th, with seven points), in Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP).

