In a video, the presidential candidate for the Republicans says that the state has been “with the same people for a long time”

The former minister of Infrastructure and now a pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that the state has been with the same rulers for a long time and that it needs change. The pre-candidate spoke on Saturday (23.Apr.2022) in the city of Campinas (SP) during an event held by his party Republicans.

“The state needs change. It’s a lot of time with the same people. It’s more of the same. It’s time to change. And we will only be able to change if all of you can tell the story that we tell here.”he said.

Tarcísio also posted on his Instagram profile a video of part of his speech at the event. He stated that, despite being born in Rio de Janeiro, he began his professional life in São Paulo, in specex (Army Cadet Preparatory School), which is also located in Campinas, an institution where students finish high school before going to aman (Military Academy of Agulhas Negras), where Tarcísio graduated.

“It was here in the state of São Paulo that I decided to start my journey. You don’t have to be from São Paulo to know that people from São Paulo need public security. You don’t have to be from São Paulo to know that people from São Paulo need quality health care”he said.

The former minister is in 3rd place in the electoral race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, according to an XP/Ipespe poll carried out from April 6 to 9, 2022. Haddad scores from 29% to 35% in an eventual 1st round. Márcio França (PSB) from 19% to 20% and Freitas from 13% to 18%.

Watch (1min59s):