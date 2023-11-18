On November 15, the Israeli army published a video clip showing a tour of Hamas weapons that were found in Al-Shifa Hospital.

CNN said that the video shows “fewer weapons in the hospital compared to subsequent videos filmed by journalists.”

“This suggests that the weapons may have been moved or placed there before news crews arrived,” she added.

CNN compared the footage, which was published by the Israeli army on the Internet, with the footage taken by the American channel Fox News, which was granted access to the site in the following hours.

The first video was filmed at approximately 1:18 p.m., and a Fox News reporter arrived at the scene at midnight.

CNN reported: “The Fox News reporter showed two AK-47 rifles, but the Israeli army video filmed earlier shows only one of this model.”

She continued: “It is not clear where the second AK-47 weapon came from, and why it did not appear in the first Israeli army clip.”

“It is possible that weapons were removed from the scene or replaced before news crews arrived,” she explained.

CNN contacted the Israeli army to obtain clarifications regarding what it described as a “clear contradiction,” but did not receive a response.