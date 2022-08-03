PROS pre-candidate talks about “40 years in 4” and proposes to renegotiate debts of Brazilians from the SPC and companies in Serasa

Entrepreneurship coach Pablo Marçal (Pros) was the first pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic to send his government plan to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Among the proposals presented is the “enterprise”which talks about the installation of companies inside prison units to professionalize inmates during the period of serving their sentence. Here’s the intact (8 MB).

In terms of the economy, the document talks about a program to renegotiate the debts of around 70 million Brazilians named in the SPC and of more than 30% of the companies that are negative in the Serasa. In 2018, Ciro Gomes (PDT)who is also contesting this year’s elections, promised to clear the name of indebted Brazilians.

For education, the pre-candidate says he wants to create a bonus application program according to the school performance of public school students, in addition to the implementation of a Federal Digital University.

The government program was named “40 years in 4”in reference to Juscelino Kubitschek’s plan, whose proposal was “50 years in 5”. Marçal’s document proposes, among other points, to carry out public-private partnerships in order to enable the connection between the economic centers of the country and the North region.

Triad

The government plan establishes 3 guidelines: virtualization, enterprise and mindset change. According to the document, the 1st point must be implemented to assist in Brazil’s transition from “analog physical world” to the digital world.

The Pros candidate also advocates urgently implementing a new system of beliefs and values, but does not specify which ones. already at the point “enterprise”he is committed to supporting every Brazilian who wants to undertake.

O Power 360 listed some government proposals. Read:

EDUCATION

Child Credit : Creation of a bonus application program according to the scores that public school students achieve for their academic productions and contributions in the school environment;

: Creation of a bonus application program according to the scores that public school students achieve for their academic productions and contributions in the school environment; Finvest – Financial Education and Investments : Effective teaching program in finance and investments from basic education to higher education so that Brazilian citizens can efficiently manage their own financial resources, avoiding indebtedness and providing the maintenance of purchasing power and the creation of wealth in the country. It will also include training courses for adults who did not have this access in their schooling process.

: Effective teaching program in finance and investments from basic education to higher education so that Brazilian citizens can efficiently manage their own financial resources, avoiding indebtedness and providing the maintenance of purchasing power and the creation of wealth in the country. It will also include training courses for adults who did not have this access in their schooling process. Federal Digital University (UFD) : A faculty connected with the new areas of the future will be implemented, expanding access to higher education and ensuring training in professions arising from the digital age . Teaching will take place in a virtual way, allowing Brazilians to access remotely and at a distance, with courses in the digital professions of the future, that is, different from those already offered by existing traditional universities;

: A faculty connected with the new areas of the future will be implemented, expanding access to higher education and ensuring training in professions arising from the digital age Teaching will take place in a virtual way, allowing Brazilians to access remotely and at a distance, with courses in the digital professions of the future, that is, different from those already offered by existing traditional universities; InterBrasil: The federal government will grant incentives to exchange knowledge and experiences between companies and academia, encouraging business specialists to participate in technology and teaching services. In order to stimulate the country’s social and economic development, we propose to increase funding for the exchange of Brazilian and foreign students.

HEALTH

Pro-Health : Program designed to improve the efficiency of the public health network and provide respectful service to users. We will implement a computerized system for scheduling exams and low and medium complexity care with telemedicine. We are also committed to promoting the integration of information systems between states and municipalities to provide user access and navigation in primary, medium and high-complexity care. It is also essential that we improve the National Registry of Health Establishments – CNES with authorization via CPF to meet regional demands, updated in real time;

: Program designed to improve the efficiency of the public health network and provide respectful service to users. We will implement a computerized system for scheduling exams and low and medium complexity care with telemedicine. We are also committed to promoting the integration of information systems between states and municipalities to provide user access and navigation in primary, medium and high-complexity care. It is also essential that we improve the National Registry of Health Establishments – CNES with authorization via CPF to meet regional demands, updated in real time; Health Technological Poles – PTS: We will promote the creation of technological health centers with infrastructure to serve users, eliminating the need to travel to large centers, and contributing to the acceleration of regional development.

INFRASTRUCTURE

WORKS (IL): Through this program, we will promote the completion of more than 20,000 unfinished federal public works from previous governments (schools, day care centers, hospitals, airports, railways, highways, housing, etc.), in addition to offering support to the state and municipal spheres to accelerate economic growth of the nation.

JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY

From Cell to Room : This program will give inmates the opportunity to speak in elementary and high schools about the importance of studies and reality behind bars, with the benefit of reduced sentences;

: This program will give inmates the opportunity to speak in elementary and high schools about the importance of studies and reality behind bars, with the benefit of reduced sentences; enterprise : Public-private partnerships will be established that allow companies to settle inside prisons , in order to enable the training and/or professionalization of detainees during the period of serving their sentence. Platforms with distance learning courses will also be made available, encouraging entrepreneurship to graduates. We will reformat and expand prison work, providing conditions for the prison system so that the prison population can produce and re-socialize with a profession, including partnerships with HR companies for the return of inmates to the labor market;

Modernized Armed Forces – FAM : We will create mechanisms to The modernization of the armed forces’ armaments, combat and monitoring aircraft, radar and cyber security systems, including government support for the creation of research centers and technology development in areas of a strategic and defense nature;

: We will create mechanisms to modernization of the armed forces’ armaments, combat and monitoring aircraft, radar and cyber security systems, including government support for the creation of research centers and technology development in areas of a strategic and defense nature; Legal Review: According to official data, there has been a 900% increase in the number of prisoners in the last 3 decades (from 90,000 in 1990 to 815,000 in 2012). To ensure the safety of all Brazilians, we will promote the updated reformulation of the penal code, becoming a heinous crime committed in occupied homes and vehicles. A review of the Penal Execution Law will be proposed to make it more difficult for offenders who have committed violent crimes and who are involved in organized crime to progress, and to apply legislation to combat domestic violence, mainly to protect women and children. , aiming to reduce the rates of femicide.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

BRAF – Brazil – Africa Economic Bloc: We are committed to bringing political and economic relations closer to the African continent, through commercial and business cooperation, aiming at mutual development through the Brazil-Africa economic bloc., that will seek direct work with the 54 African nations.

STATE MANAGEMENT

Brazil Efficient : We will seek the privatization of companies that harm the Brazilian people, in order to promote greater efficiency and dynamism in the market, also resulting in the generation of direct jobs;

: We will seek the privatization of companies that harm the Brazilian people, in order to promote greater efficiency and dynamism in the market, also resulting in the generation of direct jobs; Council of the Republic: will meet bimonthly to discuss projects for the nation, and will be made up of 33 notables, including former presidents of the Republic of Brazil, former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and former presidents of the National Congress, provided they are not ineligible, as provided for in Complementary Law 64/90;

will meet bimonthly to discuss projects for the nation, and will be made up of 33 notables, including former presidents of the Republic of Brazil, former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and former presidents of the National Congress, provided they are not ineligible, as provided for in Complementary Law 64/90; DigiTec: Implement actions to reduce bureaucracy and relieve productive forces through simplification, digitization of public services and Tax and Labor reforms to reduce the tax burden and ensure that the maintenance of labor rights does not impede the country’s growth.

ECONOMY AND TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT



ExpoAgro : Program aimed at encouraging direct exports by small, medium and large agricultural producers through guidance and training for the development of their own export plan and establishment of a greater range of products;

: Program aimed at encouraging direct exports by small, medium and large agricultural producers through guidance and training for the development of their own export plan and establishment of a greater range of products; Renegotiate Brazil: Program that will promote the rescue of the people’s hope through the renegotiation of debts of the almost 70 million Brazilians with name in the SPC and of the more than 30% of the companies that are negative in the Serasa. This will make it possible for those who are not eligible for the joy of being renewed for credit and will lead to the country’s economic growth;

Program that will promote the rescue of the people’s hope through the renegotiation of debts of the almost 70 million Brazilians with name in the SPC and of the more than 30% of the companies that are negative in the Serasa. This will make it possible for those who are not eligible for the joy of being renewed for credit and will lead to the country’s economic growth; Ministry of Enterprise: It will be created with a focus on activating, encouraging and enabling the opening of 10 million companies in all sectors, whether in industry, commerce, mining, services, including agriculture, by 2026, which will generate around 50 million of new jobs and, consequently, better quality of life for Brazilians;

It will be created with a focus on activating, encouraging and enabling the opening of 10 million companies in all sectors, whether in industry, commerce, mining, services, including agriculture, by 2026, which will generate around 50 million of new jobs and, consequently, better quality of life for Brazilians; RAP (Return on Public Administration): A single smart tax will be established that will replace eleven federal taxes, reducing bureaucracy and tax evasion, increasing social justice and employability;

A single smart tax will be established that will replace eleven federal taxes, reducing bureaucracy and tax evasion, increasing social justice and employability; E-Bras : We will introduce incentives for companies that provide services in a online (e-commerce) and we will reduce regulatory barriers to the development of e-commerce business models such as multi-channel sales models. We will also promote education, promotion and sponsorship by the federal government for e-commerce activation in order to that more than 20 million companies operate in the digital market;

: We will introduce incentives for companies that provide services in a (e-commerce) and we will reduce regulatory barriers to the development of e-commerce business models such as multi-channel sales models. We will also promote education, promotion and sponsorship by the federal government for e-commerce activation that more than 20 million companies operate in the digital market; clean energies : The impact will also reach the production and implementation of clean energy, as Brazil benefits from the immense energy potential, solar, wind, wave and hydraulic energy still little explored. The creation of desalination plants will also be encouraged;

: The impact will also reach the production and implementation of clean energy, as Brazil benefits from the immense energy potential, solar, wind, wave and hydraulic energy still little explored. The creation of desalination plants will also be encouraged; Minimum Wage Valuation – VSM: We value the Brazilian worker who strives to bring sustenance to his family through his sweat, so we will define and maintain the value of the minimum wage as the best in South America, in order to ensure the purchasing power of the worker as determined by the Constitution. , and we will institute a salary floor for the various professions that still do not have regulations in this regard, such as advertising professionals and environmental managers, valuing the professional performance of each class.

PEOPLE AND CITIZENSHIP