With cake and morning neighbors of the San Bartolo neighborhood located in Pachucacapital of the state of Hidalgo They celebrated the “birthday” number 20 of a pothole which is located on Prolongación Yucatán street, which allows access to several neighborhoods, which affects at least a thousand families.

Tania Fernández, president of the Neighborhood Committee, explained that they have requested the state and municipal authorities on multiple occasions to repair the bumpbut so far they have not been attended to.

He bump It has caused damage to cars and accidents among the neighbors themselves, so as a demonstration and to be able to call the attention of authorities and society in general they decided celebrate the 20 years of the pothole with a cake while they sang the morning and they threw cheers.

The tenants hope to call the attention of associations or foundations that can support them to repair the street, because in addition to the bump It has a series of holes that can increase in size with the impact of rain.

It is said that the last time they received attention from the authorities in the place was almost 10 years ago, where they repaired the streets in the upper part of the Pachuca neighborhood, Hidalgo, without reaching where the bump.