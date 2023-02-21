Massacre Bataclan, the Supreme Court will decide on the complicity of Google

The topical again massacre of the Bataclan aside of Isis to Paris of the November 13, 2015cost the life of 130 people and which resulted in the injury of another 350. Between victims there was also one American student Nohemi Gonzalez23, had made an appointment with some friends Americans and French at the tables of the Carillon, the bar at the intersection of Bichat and Alibert streets in eastern Paris. In the weeks and months that followed – reads the Corriere della Sera – the world tried to understand the nature of the Islamic statehow the organization recruited its own soldiersas boys born and raised in Belgium or in France could choose to enlist for massacre innocents. Among the areas of investigation there were obviously the Internet and social media, e skillful use what have they done before Al Qaeda and then the Isis.

A Israeli NGOShurat HaDin, who fights against terrorism using lawsuits– continues the Corriere – proposed to the parents of Nohemi Gonzalez of prosecute to Googleparent company of YouTube: letting the Islamic State spread his videos of propaganda on the site, and then that the YouTube algorithm would carry them in evidenceGoogle would be responsible for involuntary complicity with terrorists. The case, which has been ongoing for years, arrives today at the US Supreme Court, which will have to pronounce itself. The petition to Supreme Court is based on a fundamental aspect: the automatic algorithms suggest certain videos based on your preferences and what you have seen before. The moment YouTube favorsalbeit unknowingly, certain images instead of others, it’s hard to argue that the platform doesn’t play one editorial function.

Subscribe to the newsletter

