The vice president of China, Wang Qishan, will come to Brazil for the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023. He must be accompanied by Chinese ministers.

O Power360 found out that Qishan’s presence was discussed at a meeting between the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Zouk Qingqiao, and the future president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, this Friday (23.Dec.2022), at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil ), in Brasilia.

The chancelleries of the two countries are already in contact to prepare for the arrival of the Chinese vice president. The Asian power wants to include Brazil in the Belt and Road Initiative, which provides for the construction of infrastructure projects to facilitate trade with China.

In the case of Brazil, the greatest Chinese interest is in completing a railroad that connects the country to the Pacific Ocean, passing through Peru. The topic was addressed in the conversation with Mercadante.

In 2019, in possession of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), China sent Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ji Bingxuan.

The current Chief Executive has had a troubled relationship with the Asian country over the past 4 years. More than once, he linked China to the origin of the coronavirus.



Several heads of state are confirmed for Lula’s inauguration ceremony. The transition team invited government officials from all countries that have diplomatic relations with Brazil. The invitations were sent by Itamaraty to the embassies present in Brazil.

The Heads of State of: