In televised statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the sanctions imposed on Putin as “exceeding the limits of logic,” noting that they showed that the West “is capable of any foolishness.”

Peskov added that Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “virtually possible”, once negotiators from the two countries prepare a draft agreement for discussion.

On Thursday, President Putin said that the West will try to impose further sanctions on Russia in new areas, adding that the United States is benefiting from global turmoil, by reviving military companies.

At the end of last April, Washington announced the imposition of new sanctions on Russia, on Thursday, this time targeting the technology sector, including the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the country, while Moscow announced the imposition of sanctions on European Union leaders and most European MPs.

The US Treasury said it was targeting “21 entities and 13 individuals in their campaign to circumvent sanctions against the Kremlin and technology companies that play a critical role in Russia’s war machine.”

“The joint-stock company Micron is the largest Russian producer and exporter of microelectronics,” the ministry added, stressing that the company is responsible for exporting more than 50 percent of Russian microelectronics.