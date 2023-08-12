Saturday, August 12, 2023
With a score of 0-0, Australia and France go to penalties

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0


FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between Australia and France.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/JONO SEARLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between Australia and France.

The winner will face the winner of the England-Colombia match.

Australia and France, who are meeting at the Brisbane stadium in the third match of the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup, will play extra time after finishing the match 0-0.

The winner will face next Wednesday in the semifinals the winner of the England-Colombia match, who will play from 10.30 GMT. The other finalist place will come from Tuesday’s duel between Spain and Sweden, who eliminated the Netherlands and Japan, respectively.

Women's World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final match between Australia and France at the Brisbane Rectangle Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

EFE

