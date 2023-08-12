Unpublished research shows that more intense and longer physical activities are better

Regular physical activity can reduce women’s risk of developing Parkinson’s disease by up to 25%, as shown in one study. unpublished work published in the scientific journal Neurology, conducted by French researchers at the Paris-Saclay University. Until now, some studies had shown inconsistent results, especially regarding benefits for female patients.

The authors observed that the risk of developing Parkinson’s decreases as the level of physical activity increases. Those who exercised the most, both in terms of time and intensity, had a 25% lower risk compared to those who exercised little.

According to the article, in addition to improving motor and non-motor symptoms of the disease, physical activity can prevent or delay the development of the disease. “Studies suggest practicing exercises four or five times a week for at least 40 minutes, and several types seem to be beneficial, such as dancing, treadmill, hydrotherapy, bicycle”, says neurologist Andre C. Felicio, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disease, caused by a drop in the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in voluntary body movements, leading to loss of motor control and characteristic symptoms, such as slowness, stiffness in the joints and tremors at rest, as well as imbalance, among others.

“The beneficial effect of the exercises is better in the initial stages”, explains the neurologist. Research in animal models shows that exercise induces the production of neurotrophic factors, substances that act on the growth and survival of neurons.

The survey followed almost 100,000 volunteers (95,354) over 3 decades, based on data from an epidemiological study carried out between 1990 and 2018 with workers in the education field, the vast majority of whom were teachers. None had the disease at the beginning of follow-up.

“It is an interesting study because it exclusively analyzes women, who are generally less affected by Parkinson’s”, says Felicio. Another difference, according to the specialist, is that the methodology used also excluded the possibility of patients exercising less because they were already in an initial, pre-clinical phase of the disease.

Throughout the study, physical activity was assessed using 6 questionnaires, which included detailed questions about distance walked daily, whether the person needed to climb stairs, time spent weekly on light and heavy housework, moderate recreational activities (such as gardening or moderate-intensity sports) and vigorous exercise.

Although there is no cure for the disease, it is possible to keep the symptoms under control with the use of medication. Some patients may benefit from deep brain stimulation, which uses a type of surgically implanted pacemaker to produce an electrical stimulus capable of modulating the nerve structures that cause the symptoms.

With information from Einstein Agency.