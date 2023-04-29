Mexico.- A little over 10 years ago, TV Azteca began broadcasting one of the most popular programs, ‘The Island: The Reality‘, which was produced by BE-TVbased on the show of Colombian origin ‘The Challenge of Caracol Television’.

La Isla was led by Alejandro Lukini, and the first season was enormously successful in Mexico, and the first winner of it was María Renee Núñez, who belonged to the “unknown” team.

The reality show broadcast by TV Azteca had a total of five seasons, since in 2017 it ended its broadcasts to be replaced by ‘Exatlón México’, but according to Gabriel Cuevasthis 2023 The Island will return to Mexican screens.

The well-known journalist revealed that the casting for the next season of ‘survivor‘ had already started, but there was a much bigger commitment from Ajusco, the return of ‘La Isla’.

In fact, Cuevas confirmed that the company would be keeping big stars so that they are part of the long-awaited return of the popular reality television, since the goal is that the program will once again be a resounding success.

“‘Survivor’ ends and the format of ‘La Isla’ returns, on Televisión Azteca, in prime time, on top top top … I found out that many people who wanted to enter ‘Survivor’ were famous, with many followers and so on. controversial, they told them no, that they are going to keep them because TV Azteca will make the strongest contracts for ‘La Isla,'” explained Flor Rubio.

Likewise, the journalist said that although ‘Exatlón’ has done a good job with the rating numbers, the truth is that ‘Survivor’ left it behind in the previous season, so it is expected that ‘La Isla’ will do so with more force.

It should be noted that Alejandro Lukini would also return as the presenter of the program, and the format will continue the same, there will be three teams in total: “Celebrities”, “Celebrities”, and “Unknown”, great personalities of the country.