King William of Orange, 56, celebrates a decade on the throne of the Netherlands this Sunday, April 30, at a crucial moment. He shows signs of enjoying his task of “uniting and representing the population, stimulating society”, and last Wednesday he invited a hundred citizens committed to aid to lunch at the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague charity to celebrate the anniversary of his coronation. However, popularity is the engine of the monarchy and his has dropped since 2020. So, in the midst of a pandemic, and when the Government had asked for restraint in travel to avoid contagion, he went on vacation with his family to the villa that They have in Greece. He did not calculate the bad image he gave with it, and he lost the trust that nearly 74% of his compatriots had placed in him in 2014. Despite the fact that he apologized to his wife, Queen Máxima, he continues to pay dearly for his mistake . At this time, 46% trust him and do not give in to the disappointment caused.

Under the Dutch constitution, the prime minister is responsible for the king’s actions as head of state, as the monarch is part of the government structure. The president is responsible in turn for the private acts of the sovereign when they are of public interest, and therein lies the problem of controversial vacations. They were considered a private matter and as of October 2020 they were allowed to travel to Greece from the point of view of covid security measures. However, the pandemic was an international emergency and a playful outing was perceived as frivolous. “Mark Rutte, the prime minister, can be blamed for not warning the monarch not to fly. They did not communicate well and both were wrong. People want the head of state to be a symbol and show solidarity, especially in bad times. Instead, he chose to attend to his own interest, ”says, in a telephone conversation, Paul Bovend’Eert, professor of Constitutional Law at Radboud University, Nijmegen (Netherlands). Although he points out that the current situation does not reflect a debate on monarchy or republic: “Most political parties support the monarchy. It is because of the feeling that the sovereign has failed the people.”

A decade ago, 80% of the Dutch were in favor of the crown. Now, the figure is 55%, according to the annual survey published by public television, NOS. “During the pandemic we all had to stay at home, and the kings, who also worked from within, lost essential visibility in their position. He had to set an example and he did not do it when traveling, ”says Justine Marcella, former director of the magazine vorsten (royalty, in Dutch), and a specialist in this field. In 2021, Guillermo and Máxima made a similar mistake again. His eldest daughter, Princess Amalia, turned 18, and they organized a party in the palace gardens. It was in December, and the Government had just begged the population to avoid receiving more than four adults at home. In the palace there were 21 guests and the king admitted that it would have been better not to meet. “I think he does a good job, but the line between the public and private spheres is too thin for him. It also did not help that the two-million-euro yacht that they had ordered before the coronavirus, and that was not paid for with public money, arrived in full fear of employment due to the covid ”, indicates Marcella. In her opinion, “it takes time to forgive and forget.”

William, the first male king of the Netherlands in the last 120 years, with his wife Máxima, Queen Regent, in the official portrait taken at the palace in Amsterdam after his coronation. CORD PRESS

Guillermo is less solemn and more accessible than his mother, now Princess Beatriz, and he took over in 2013 giving a renewed image. He has personally commissioned two investigations affecting the Crown: looking for works of art of colonial origin in the royal collection and about the role of his family in that period. And his wife, Máxima, remains the most popular member of the royal family. The image of their three daughters —Amalia, Alexia and Ariane— has also been gaining prominence. In the desire to be close to him, the king explains his work as that of “an arbitrator who checks if things are in order before signing laws and decrees.” The year 2020 was not auspicious, but that May, long before the Greek scandal, he earned everyone’s admiration at a very painful time for the Netherlands. It was during the ceremony in memory of the Dutch fallen in World War II and other wars. Three-quarters of the Dutch Jewish population was murdered in the Holocaust (102,000 people, according to data from the Anne Frank House-Museum, which publishes its history), and he reflected aloud about the role played then by his great-grandmother, the Queen Wilhelmina. He acknowledged that “some victims felt abandoned, little listened to and without enough support, even if it had only been a few words.” Guillermina spent the war in exile in London, and her great-grandson acknowledged: “She remained firm and solid in her resistance, [su actitud] He doesn’t leave me.” For Paul Bovend’Eert, that speech “was enormous, impressive and very personal.” “Dam Square, in Amsterdam, was empty because of the pandemic, and his words contrast with his later attitude, opting for his private life.”

On the tenth anniversary of the enthronement, the debate on the finances of the royal house is also still alive. The total budget allocated to the crown in 2023 amounts to 50,169,000 million euros, according to government data. The figure includes from the maintenance of the palaces to state trips, passing through personnel expenses. The king receives 6.4 million euros; Queen Máxima, 1.1 million; and Princess Beatrix, 1.7 million. Her heiress, Amalia, is entitled to about 1.7 million euros, but when she turned 18 she gave up her allowance of 300,000 euros a year until she finished her studies. She will use the remaining 1.3 million that corresponds to her only if she incurs great expenses for the preparation of it.

“Kings do not pay income tax, and while older generations believe that they should maintain privileges, polls show that young people think more in terms of equality,” explains the same expert. And he adds: “The Dutch Parliament has adopted a couple of times motions for the kings to pay taxes, but the Government rejects it. The monarchy could be modernized following the model of Sweden, where King Carl Gustaf is the head of state but as a ceremonial figure. The historical importance of the House of Orange is true, but perhaps it is time to renew the institutions to give them a better future.

Princess Amalia, heir to the throne of the Netherlands, on March 27 during the King’s Day celebration in Rotterdam. Koen van Weel / POOL (EFE)

In this context, the golden key is Princess Amalia. “It’s the future, and not just because she’s destined to be queen. It’s that she really likes her character: she doesn’t wear expensive clothes, she returned the assignment that corresponded to her and she is intelligent. Although she is very protected by the threats of the drug mafia, we should be able to see her more, ”says Justine Marcella. The heiress has been subjected to strong security measures since last September due to the possibility that she is a target of organized crime. In February she acknowledged: “I’m still having a very bad time and I hope things change as soon as possible.” Last Thursday, during the King’s Day party in Rotterdam, she thanked the population for the smiles and good reception. Her royal father, who celebrates her birthday on the same day, declared then: “I am interested in constructive criticism; if not, you can end up like Putin, and nobody wants that”.