Jewelery Machi uses social networks to promote its products and have a closer relationship with customers

Engagement or wedding rings are surrounded by a tradition, is what reports Aline Djanikian, 29 years old. According to her, jewelry stores focusing on this product generally limit themselves to selling rings to heterosexual couples. The LGBTQIA+ community tends to be left out.

Realizing the lack of diversity, Aline decided to invert the situation: she created Machia jewelry company that claims to offer wedding rings “for all”. She told the company’s story during an interview with PodSonhar, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

The entrepreneur wants to deconstruct the conservatism associated with engagement accessories and modernize the vision of the jewelry market. “Alliance is not a couple thing, it’s a love thing”.

[inserir vídeo]

Aline reported that many of her clients buy the rings to remember special moments, friendships and even pets.

Machi’s audience even has direct contact with Aline through social networks. In the digital environment, the businesswoman promotes her brand and interacts with customers. Two very common contact techniques are the following: replying to followers’ comments and showing the product packaging process.

The platform that the entrepreneur uses most is the TikTok. As he evaluated, the network’s algorithm allows short videos to spread quickly to boost the visibility and sale of your brand. Not all social media have this possibility, he reports.

Aline considers the application to be important for the growth of the jewelry store. At first, I was resistant to using it because I considered the content too “addictive”. Only when she joined as a user did she realize the power of engagement and create the business profile.

On TikTok, you also get feedbacks from clients. “There is nothing like [..] receiving messages from our customers praising what we do”.

The work on the social network was recognized. Macchi became a finalist in the “TikTok Awards” in the category that recognizes the brands with the best structured planning in format for the platform. It competed with two large corporations: the bank Itau and the media company Prime Video.

Aline recommends that every entrepreneur use the social network to make their business grow: “Anyone who is not on TikTok is already late”. The young woman said that she did not wait to have the best equipment to produce for social networks, but that she uses her personal cell phone and whatever lighting is available.

ALINE AND MACCHI

The brand itself is not new. Founded by the young woman’s stepfather, it has been in the market for over 80 years. Aline became a partner at the company in 2020 and created the store’s sales website the following year. Inserted in e-commerce, saw how conservatism limited the alliance branch. A from that, added the inclusive proposal to Macchi.

Currently, stepfather and stepdaughter take care of each of their niches separately: he takes the physical establishment and she, the online.

Asked what was her biggest challenge as an entrepreneur, Aline was categorical: “Undertaking is challenging in every way”. She cited creating an organizational culture from scratch and managing an entire team as teething problems.

He also said that he was afraid to see his company grow, as he would not have understood how he would deal with the new level from then on. In his words, it was almost a “impostor syndrome”.

About being a woman entrepreneur, Aline said she recognizes that she is privileged in several aspects, such as race and opportunity. But even so, she reported obstacles: “As a woman we always have to fight a little harder [..] people don’t take you seriously. The lack of confidence would be more intense in the jewelry market, surrounded by traditionalism.

MACCHI X-RAY