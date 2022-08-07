With a concert and cultural activities, Venezuela celebrated the inauguration of Gustavo Petro on the border with Colombia. Citizens of both countries shouted slogans in favor of the reestablishment of relations and what they consider “a new stage” between the two nations.

(Also read: Chavismo asks Colombia to hand over the opposition Julio Borges)

The government of Nicolás Maduro has expressed its satisfaction with the arrival of Petro to the Colombian presidency. On Sunday morning, the Venezuelan president published a brochure on his Twitter account on the relationship between the two countries and the desire to reestablish ties.

A week ago, the Foreign Minister appointed by Petro, Álvaro Leyva, met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and they agreed to begin normalizing relations after August 7, so expectations are growing in Venezuela.

Earlier, the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, reported on the capture in the state of Táchira, Jecson Ricardo Cariel García and Verá Jackson Oswaldo, who were carrying C4 plastic explosive, “coming from Colombia, to carry out terrorist acts in Venezuela,” wrote on his Twitter account.

🇻🇪 06Aug || They have been captured by #CPNB in the Edo. Tachira, Jecson Ricardo Cariel García, CIV.-13,702,118 and Verá Jackson Oswaldo, who carried plastic explosive C4, from Colombia, to carry out terrorist acts in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/TDTyAunXCC – @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) August 6, 2022

“In the preliminary investigation it was discovered that they belong to a terrorist organization directed by Jean Piero Osorio Ruiz, who is in the US and is a member of an organization called the Liberation-Resistance Movement, we advance for Life and Peace,” he said. Ceballos.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS