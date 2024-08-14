The Astronauts has published a trailer announcing the arrival of Witchfire on Steam in early access over the course of this year. The game now has an official page on the Valve platform and users can add it to their wishlist.
In the meantime, it is available on the Epic Games Store from today The Wailing Tower updatewhich introduces a completely new map to explore but also a new set of enemies, items, equipment and features that aim to enhance the experience.
With The Wailing Tower the authors of Witchfire wanted to insert elements of cosmic horror within the shooter, between prophecies and curses that act as modifiers to the normal power-ups, adding a further degree of challenge in conjunction with some gameplay improvements.
A shooter not for the faint of heart.
As you may know, we played Witchfire last October and were impressed by the mix between shooter, roguelike and soulslike packaged for the occasion by The Astronauts, a team that made its debut on the market with the narrative adventure The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.
Catapulted inside a disturbing dark fantasy scenarioour task in the game is to control a skilled hunter in search of redemption, tasked with eliminating a horde of infernal monsters and above all to kill a powerful witch.
Thanks to the creative direction of the authors of titles such as Painkiller and BulletstormWitchfire aims to offer a multifaceted and non-linear gameplay, where skill and experience are essential for success and failed attempts pay dearly.
Already available in early access on Epic Games Storethe game will also debut on Steam later this yearas announced by the trailer.
#Witchfire #Announces #Steam #Early #Access #Arrival #Trailer
Leave a Reply