The Astronauts has published a trailer announcing the arrival of Witchfire on Steam in early access over the course of this year. The game now has an official page on the Valve platform and users can add it to their wishlist.

In the meantime, it is available on the Epic Games Store from today The Wailing Tower updatewhich introduces a completely new map to explore but also a new set of enemies, items, equipment and features that aim to enhance the experience.

With The Wailing Tower the authors of Witchfire wanted to insert elements of cosmic horror within the shooter, between prophecies and curses that act as modifiers to the normal power-ups, adding a further degree of challenge in conjunction with some gameplay improvements.