This week Kodansha announced that another of his series will have its own anime and it is about Witch Hat Atelierof the mangaka Kamome Shirahama. The announcement was made through Twitter and a statement, in addition to a trailer being released.

However, this does not show what the animated adaptation will look like. It actually features the vignettes from the original manga with a bit of movement. It is not known which study will be in charge of this new proposal.

This work has been in publication for some time. It began in July 2016 and has so far released nine compilation volumes. The tenth is on the way and will be released in April in Japan.

It has been well received by fans, as its sales exceed 2.5 million copies. It is available not only in your home country, but also in other nations. Especially from Latin America, as are the cases of Argentina and Mexico.

what is it about Witch Hat Atelier? focuses on Coconut, a girl who lives in a town and who dreams of becoming a magician. It’s something she longs for but it’s not that easy. It is assumed that in her world it is necessary to be born with the skills to be a magician.

But one day his town is visited by qifrey, an accomplished master of magic. She becomes fascinated with what she does, and inadvertently discovers the very source of her power. It is something that no one should know.

Witch Hat Atelier’s magic is based on runes

in the manga of Shirahama the magic is authentic, but it is based on the use of runes drawn with magical ink. It is a closely guarded secret, since this power in the wrong hands can cause great disasters.

And that’s what sadly happened to Coconut. Soon after, a mysterious wizard took advantage of his innocence and gave him a book of spells. Without measuring the consequences he used one of them… and petrified his mother! All seems lost for her.

qifreywho finds out what happened, takes pity on Coconut. She sees in her someone with enough skill to be a magician and makes her her apprentice. Thus begins the story of this little girl who seeks to recover her mother, and incidentally, a story where two factions of magicians fight each other.

Which studio will be in charge of the anime? Witch Hat Atelier? As we mentioned before, it is not known, but hopefully it will be a company that transfers the style of its creator as faithfully as possible.

It would be a real shame if the beautiful vignettes of the manga of Kamome Shirahama were not adapted in the correct way to animation. It is a story that can give a lot of itself.

Source.