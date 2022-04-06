Sharjah (Union)

The Chess and Culture Club for Girls in Sharjah is organizing the qualifying session for age groups from 5 to 12 years old, at the club’s headquarters in attendance.

Najla Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, confirmed that one of the most prominent objectives of the course is to attract girls to the game of chess and discover new talents, which is the club’s approach since its inception, to expand the spread of the game among different age groups, especially the young ones, to be the nucleus of new generations capable of competing in Various international tournaments and forums.

She added that the club continues to work throughout the year by innovating initiatives, workshops and courses, in order to develop the players’ performance and discover new Emirati talents that will be the nucleus for the future of the game, as well as to represent the country in an honorable manner in various forums. Girls to participate and gain new items, as well as reveal new Emirati talents.

Al Shamsi called on girls to choose and participate in any sporting activity, especially chess, as the physical and psychological benefits are positive, especially during vacation periods.

Alia Al Mazmi, head of the Technical Committee, said: The club continues its approach in holding workshops and training and qualifying courses for all its affiliates, in order to develop their skills and reveal more of their talents. To train and qualify new generations capable of brilliance and excellence next to the current.